BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
June 14 Itfor Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 123 shares in its unit ICR Co Ltd to raise stake in it to 90 percent from 80 percent
* To acquire remaining 122 shares in unit via stock swap on July 15
* One share of ICR's stock will be exchanged with 538 shares of the company's stock, and 65,636 shares of the company's stock to be exchanged
* ICR will be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3176
