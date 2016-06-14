June 14 Itfor Inc :

* Says it plans to buy 123 shares in its unit ICR Co Ltd to raise stake in it to 90 percent from 80 percent

* To acquire remaining 122 shares in unit via stock swap on July 15

* One share of ICR's stock will be exchanged with 538 shares of the company's stock, and 65,636 shares of the company's stock to be exchanged

* ICR will be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company's after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3176

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)