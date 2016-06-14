June 14 Fullerton Technology :

* Says it will pay div of T$205,654,813 and T$36,971,652

* Ex-dividend date July 1

* Last date before book closure July 4 with book closure period from July 5 to July 9

* Record date July 9 and payment date July 26

Source text in Chinese:985.so/2WYq

