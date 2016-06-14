Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs letter of intent to invest about 1 billion yuan ($151.76 million) in battery recycling project in Chongqing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OmXGja
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5893 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: