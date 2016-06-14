BRIEF-Druckfarben Hellas approves the formation of a new public limited company
* SAYS THE COMPANY'S PRINTING INKS DIVISION, APPROVES THE FORMATION OF A NEW PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
June 14 China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.193 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GAG9n5ko
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GE said to face probe for misleading EU over $1.7 billion deal- Bloomberg, citing sources