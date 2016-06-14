BRIEF-Wasgau Produktions & Handels adjusts forecast for FY 2017
* NOW SEES FOR H1 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF EUR 5.0 TO 5.5 MILLION AND FOR H2 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 5.5 TO 6.0 MILLION EUR
June 14 Maruhachi Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it planned to sell shares of G L BOWRON & CO LIMITED
* Says G L BOWRON & CO LIMITED is based in New Zealand and engaged in manufacture and sale of leather product
* Says details to be decided and disclosed later
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/O1AKlD
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees