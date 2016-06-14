BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.029762 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9.920703 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x6OwiYjI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology