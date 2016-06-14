June 14 LandMark Optoelectronics :

* Says it will pay cash div of T$629,187,774 and stock div worth T$209,729,250

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 2

* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8

* Record date Aug. 8 and payment date Aug. 19

Source text in Chinese:985.so/2XfW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)