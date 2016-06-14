BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
June 14 LandMark Optoelectronics :
* Says it will pay cash div of T$629,187,774 and stock div worth T$209,729,250
* Ex-dividend date Aug. 2
* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8
* Record date Aug. 8 and payment date Aug. 19
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc