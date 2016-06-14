Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Cryomax Cooling System :
* Says last date before book closure is June 30 not July 1
Source text in Chinese:985.so/2Xhz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: