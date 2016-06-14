COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
Jun 14 (Reuters) Ichigo Office Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 6.68 6.25 7.15 7.19 (+6.9 pct ) (+24.5 pct ) (+7.0 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 2.48 1.85 2.41 2.50 (+33.9 pct ) (+163.1 pct ) (-3.0 pct ) (+3.9 pct ) Div 1,740 yen 1,706 yen 1,890 yen 1,900 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8975.T
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21