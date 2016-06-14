BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
June 14 eMemory Technology :
* Says it will pay div of T$428,927,490 and T$25,765,963
* Ex-dividend date June 30
* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6
* Record date July 6 and payment date July 22
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc