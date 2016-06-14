BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Medrx Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue 1st unsecured convertible bonds with warrants and to raise 631.8 million yen in total via private placement on June 30
* Says conversion price of 1,053 yen per share
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology