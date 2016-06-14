Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from June 15 pending private placement plan to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/236PR3X
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: