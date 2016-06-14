Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Gosun Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire overseas cloud infrastructure service with partners, share trade to remain suspended
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tnUAS5
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announced commissioning of a new joint project with Tesla to reduce energy costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: