June 14 Jiangsu Zhongchao Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 17, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3182

