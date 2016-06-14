BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
June 14 Navinfo Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 17, for 2015
* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3183
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc