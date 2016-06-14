June 14 Zentel Electronics :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$13,590,669 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 29

* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5

* Record date July 5

* Payment date July 28

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XyV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)