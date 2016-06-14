Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
June 14 Zhang Jia Jie Tourism Group Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Zhangjiajie-based development subsidiary to acquire using right of land from Zhangjiajie bureau of land and resources, for 946 million yuan
