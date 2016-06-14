BRIEF-India's Pincon Spirit March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 151.3 million rupees versus profit 72 million rupees year ago
June 14 Ya Horng Electronic :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$178,400,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4
* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10
* Record date Aug. 10
* Payment date Aug. 31
* John Osborne has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer