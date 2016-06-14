BRIEF-Viacom CEO Bakish says set up well going into upfront season - JPM conference
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
June 14 Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technolgy Co Ltd
* Says it and two senior executives receive warnings and fines from regulator for violation of laws
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sDRsBG
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Viacom CEO Bakish at JPM conference - set up well going into the upfront season, should be transacting in next 30-60 days
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc