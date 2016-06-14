BRIEF-Versartis Inc presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology
June 14 Apex Biotechnology :
* Says it adjusts 2015 dividend to T$2.24059351 per share from T$2.25 per share
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XAq
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued