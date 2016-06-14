June 14 CGS International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share (T$14,880,371 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6

* Record date July 6

* Payment date July 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XAH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)