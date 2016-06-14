COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 50 million yuan to set up an energy technology joint venture with seven investment partners, and to hold a 5 percent stake in JV
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3190
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21