June 14 Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.2 per share (T$434,641,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6

* Record date July 6

* Payment date July 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XBU

