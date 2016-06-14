BRIEF-LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington
* LCI Industries acquires marine and RV seating business of Lexington, Llc
June 14 Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan to set up a wholly owned health industry investment subsidiary in shanghai
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3191
* Ford appoints Jim Hackett as CEO to strengthen operations, transform for future; Farley, Hinrichs, Klevorn take on new roles