June 14 China Bills Finance :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.83 per share (T$1,114,656,800 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 29

* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5

* Record date July 5

* Payment date July 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XG7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)