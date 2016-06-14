June 14 Jiangsu Protruly Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans acquire 46 percent stake in Liuzhou Yanlong Automobile Co for 640 million yuan ($97.09 million)

* Says it plans to invest 138 million yuan to set up life insurance firm with partners

* Says it plans to set up unit in United Arab Emirates

