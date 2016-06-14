COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$5,998,681,088 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$799,824,150 in total)
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11
* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17
* Record date Aug. 17
* Cash dividend payment date is Aug. 31 and stock dividend payment date is Sep. 20
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XHy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21