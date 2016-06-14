June 14 Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share (T$5,998,681,088 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share (T$799,824,150 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Cash dividend payment date is Aug. 31 and stock dividend payment date is Sep. 20

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XHy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)