BRIEF-Finland's Sanoma to acquire sport media Urheilulehti
* says Sanoma Media Finland will acquire local sport media Urheilulehti from A-lehdet
June 14 Promate Electronic :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 21
* Last date before book closure July 22 with book closure period from July 23 to July 27
* Record date July 27
* Payment date Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XJw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* says Sanoma Media Finland will acquire local sport media Urheilulehti from A-lehdet
* TADLER SELECTS TELESTE'S PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR ITS TRAINS TO AB TRANSITIO IN SWEDEN