BRIEF-Versartis Inc presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology
June 14 Winning Health Technology Group :
* Says it will buy 13.1 percent stake in a Shanghai-based health consultation and technology company at 2,632,800 yuan from an individual
* Says it will hold 45.8 percent stake in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2XMA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Versartis presents 3-year somavaratan safety and efficacy data and pediatric program baseline demographics at the 19th European congress of endocrinology
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued