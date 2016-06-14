BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
June 14 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from June 15 pending share issue plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ttSf8V
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)