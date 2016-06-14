BRIEF-Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
* Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
June 14 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts asset acquisition plan, to acquire stakes in 11 companies for a combined 5.1 billion yuan ($773.72 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25ZSvKl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
* Plans to offer, subject to market conditions, approximately $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025