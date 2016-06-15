Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
June 15 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 61.67 percent stake in an Anhui-based environmental protection and technology firm from an Anhui-based electric appliance firm and an individual for 222 million yuan
* Says it to inject 100 million yuan in the target firm and to hold 70 percent stake in it after stake acquisition and capital injection
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hUluWX
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
* Received new purchase orders from two of company's long-standing distributors in China, worth approximately $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: