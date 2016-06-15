Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
June 15 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 15 percent stake in its 60 percent owned Anhui-based display glass subsidiary from a Shanghai-based industrial firm for 90.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BFMiPf
Received new purchase orders from two of company's long-standing distributors in China, worth approximately $3 million