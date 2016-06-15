PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue super short-term financing notes worth up to 5 billion yuan with a term of up to 270 days, for working capital replenish and loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4GpQYs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation