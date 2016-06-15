June 15 Chongqing Dima Industry Co.,Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 20

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8Yqh3dj

