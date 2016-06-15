BRIEF-OrotonGroup says underlying EBITDA is now forecast to be about $2m to $3m for FY17
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
June 15 Chongqing Dima Industry Co.,Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8Yqh3dj
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.