PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Guangzhou Kingteller Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder Yang Wejiang cuts stake in the company to 20.81 percent from 24.35 percent by sale of 27 million share of the company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iMohj1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation