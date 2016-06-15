BRIEF-OrotonGroup says underlying EBITDA is now forecast to be about $2m to $3m for FY17
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
June 15 Kemen Noodle Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says it names Chen Hong as general manger of the company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PzkxHB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In domestic business fall in hedged buying rate to continue impacting earnings in H2; FY forecast negative impact of about $3 million
SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 A computer virus that exploits the same vulnerability as the global "ransomware" attack has latched on to more than 200,000 computers and begun manufacturing digital currency, experts said Tuesday.