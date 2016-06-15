** State Bank of India gains 1.1 pct, while
subsidiaries State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of
Bikaner and Jaipur, and State Bank of Mysore
rally as much as 13-15 pct each
** India's cabinet may approve merger of five associate
banks with SBI on Wednesday, CNBC TV18 tweeted, citing
government sources (bit.ly/21lEKm8)
** Shares of State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of
Travancore hit their highest since April and May 2015,
respectively
** State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur hits highest in nearly
eight months
** SBI announced in May it would seek the merger of five of
its subsidiary banks