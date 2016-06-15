** State Bank of India gains 1.1 pct, while subsidiaries State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, and State Bank of Mysore rally as much as 13-15 pct each

** India's cabinet may approve merger of five associate banks with SBI on Wednesday, CNBC TV18 tweeted, citing government sources (bit.ly/21lEKm8)

** Shares of State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Travancore hit their highest since April and May 2015, respectively

** State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur hits highest in nearly eight months

** SBI announced in May it would seek the merger of five of its subsidiary banks