Jun 15 (Reuters) Invesco Office J-Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 4.18 4.00 5.65 (+4.5 pct ) (+33.0 pct ) (+35.0 pct ) Net 1.46 1.40 2.12 (+4.7 pct ) (+23.9 pct ) (+45.2 pct ) Div 2,697 yen 2,575 yen 2,600 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3298.T