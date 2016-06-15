BEIJING, June 15 Hi-Clearance :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$175,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 3 with book closure period from July 4 to July 8

* Record date July 8

* Payment date Aug. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3bNM

