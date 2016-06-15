Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
BEIJING, June 15 Hi-Clearance :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$175,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 30
* Last date before book closure July 3 with book closure period from July 4 to July 8
* Record date July 8
* Payment date Aug. 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3bNM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
* Received new purchase orders from two of company's long-standing distributors in China, worth approximately $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: