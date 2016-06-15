PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 DFI :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.85 per share (T$326,863,242 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 30
* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6
* Record date July 6
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3bSs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation