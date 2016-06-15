June 15 PeptiDream Inc :
* Says it has earned a milestone for the dosing of a first
patient in a clinical trial by its alliance partner,
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS)
* Says this is the first program to enter clinical testing
out of the discovery collaboration between the two companies
* Says the molecule being advanced in clinical testing
was discovered by Bristol-Myers Squibb starting from an active
lead macrocyclic compound identified by Peptidream using its
PDPS technology and provided to BMS for further optimization
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GDOvVr
