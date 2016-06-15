PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 DMS Co., Ltd.:
* Says it signed contract with Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., to provide display panel manufacturing uses equipment
* Contract amount of 19.35 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5RkZq88h
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation