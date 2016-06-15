PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Arion Technology Inc:
* Says 200 million won worth of its third bonds with warrants have been exercised into 111,482 shares of the company at 1,794 won per share on June 15
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GAG9Q4WB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation