BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Tosei REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it to acquire trust beneficiary right of a property located in Tokyo for 1,481 million yen
* Says transaction effective date planned on Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/H1823j
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO