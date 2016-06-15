BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 EXEM CO., LTD:
* Says 986 million won worth of its first convertible bonds have been converted into 986,000 shares of the company at 1,000 won per share, as of June 15
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5wKwX7Ak
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: