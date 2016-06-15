Jun 15 (Reuters) Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Apr 30, 2016 ended Oct 31, 2015 to Oct 31, 2016 to Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.56 1.93 3.98 4.04 (+84.8 pct ) (+20.5 pct ) (+11.8 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Net 1.60 908 mln 1.81 1.86 (+76.1 pct ) (+23.9 pct ) (+12.9 pct ) (+3.0 pct ) Div 20,520 yen 18,289 yen 22,104 yen 22,764 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3287.T