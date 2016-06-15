BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Gemini Investment Corporation:
* Says it will buy 4.5 percent stake (915 shares) in an entertainment co, for 800 million won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GTf5iT7G
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO