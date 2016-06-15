BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 ITEQ :
* Says it will pay div of T$484,731,549 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 1
* Last date before book closure July 4 with book closure period from July 5 to July 9
* Record date July 9 and payment date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese:985.so/3c5W
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: