June 15 TSC Auto ID Technology :

* Says it will pay div of T$385,354,000 in total

* Ex-dividend date July 12

* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18

* Record date July 18 and payment date Aug. 10

Source text in Chinese:985.so/3c6w

